Burt will host state pedal pull competition

BURT—The 31st annual Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Burt Activity Complex, 406 Bush St.

The pedal pull will be held indoors so it will go rain or shine. Registration for ages 4 through 6 is 8:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m., and the pull starts at 10 a.m. Registration for ages 7 through 9 is 10:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m., and the pull starts at noon. Registration for ages 10 through 13 is 12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m., and the pull starts at 1:30 p.m.

Get more details in the Sept. 2 Advance.