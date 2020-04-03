Burt, Titonka suspend garbage pick-up

KOSSUTH COUNTY—At least two Kossuth County communities have stopped curbside garbage pick-up because of concerns their workers might be exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kelly Fitzgerald, Burt city clerk, said other counties and cities, Forest City in particular, were told garbage is a concern with coronavirus.

Burt

“The (Burt City) council is concerned about worker’s safety. Workers are concerned,” she said.

“There are predictions that things are going to get a lot worse before they get better and things will be shut down. We are trying to be proactive in that situation.”

Titonka

The city of Titonka has also suspended curbside garbage pick up.

On the Titonka city website, a message posted on March 25, read effective immediately due to the COVID-19 outbreak, curbside garbage and recycling will be suspended until further notice.

Get all of the details and the reaction from county officials in the April 2 Kossuth County Advance.