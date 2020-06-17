Burt summer celebration a go

The 24th annual Burt Summer Celebration will happen this year on Saturday, July 11, at the activity complex.

“We really are going in without any expectations,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, Burt city clerk and a member of the committee that planned the event. “We hope if people feel comfortable, they can come out and have a good time. We spend all year fundraising and planning this event, and many people look forward to it.”

