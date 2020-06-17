Burt deals with nuisances

Golf carts, nuisances and noise issues were discussed at the June Burt City Council meeting.

The city council will amend an ordinance that deals with golf carts. Kelly Fitzgerald, city clerk, said the ordinance took out a portion requiring golf carts to have lights. “Now you’re not,” she said, adding that the hours of operations are sunrise to sunset. She said they are not allowed to run after dark. Fitzgerald said more Burt residents are renting golf carts, and they don’t come with lights.

Read more in the June 18 Kossuth County Advance.