Bub’s Pie Shop is open for business

The long awaited day for many Algona pie lovers has arrived. Bub’s Pie Shop officially opened its doors to hungry customers on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

From the moment customers enter the building, they enter into a world of creativity and design by Bridget Bode from the décor to the food.

Growing up in Algona, Bode went off to pursue a degree in landscaping architecture and eventually found herself in Chicago.

While in Chicago, Bode was working in theater and as a dog walker when she became injured. “I thought about what I was going to do,” mentioned Bode. “I knew that I wasn’t going to have a landscape business in Chicago.”

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 17 issue of Kossuth County Advance.