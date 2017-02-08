Bringing talents to the green screen

LUVERNE — Sixth-grade students are using a green screen to add some excitement to learning about Social Studies at the LuVerne Community School District.

“I decided to think outside the box and not just do a presentation in front of the class,” said Chris Doerning, who is teaching a Social Studies class with a green screen at the school. “I also found that making the video was much more nerve wracking for some of them, then just talking in front of their peers. This format allows me to send their presentations to each of their parents.”

The green screen also helps her bring in some of the English language arts core curriculum into the Social Studies class. “Common Core focuses not only on reading and writing, but also has a speaking component as well,” she said.

Doerning researched green screen apps for the iPad and found one that she felt was simple to use in her classroom.

The app uses a Chroma key to isolate a certain color. In this case, she decided to isolate the color green.

For more on this story, please see the Feb.9 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.