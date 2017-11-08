Breaking records at the Legacy Ball

A melding of colors and people brought the Legacy Ball into success for the 15th year in a row.

Dressed for the occasion from head to toe in elegant and festive wear, 234 guests gathered at the KC Hall in Algona on Saturday night for an evening of fun and socialization for a cause.

Each year on the first Saturday of November, the Legacy Ball is held to raise funds for the KRHC (Kossuth Regional Health Center) Foundation.

“Everything is going great. We have really good attendance this year,” remarked Nancy Grandgenett-Besch during the event. “This might be our biggest one yet.”

For more on this story, please see the Nov. 9 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.