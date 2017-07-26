Breakfast and Business - K/PACEDC style

Conversing between bites of food, businesspeople and leaders from across the county and state came together early in the morning on Wednesday, July 19 for the Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation annual countywide breakfast.

Marked with the theme “Collaborate: Building the Bridge Together,” over 150 breakfast goers learned about a winning business trifecta from Travis Toliver.

After working in hospitality and customer service at high-end casinos and hotels for nearly two decades, the now executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, Toliver, brought to the table three main components of a successful business: positive leadership, team building and customer engagement or satisfaction.

“Influence is huge,” remarked Toliver. “It is really all about being the example.” Gone are the days of leading through authoritarian tactics, mentioned Toliver. It simply does not work as well as leading by example.

