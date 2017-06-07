BRAK across the county

ALGONA — Almost 70 bike riders participated in a 40-mile trek in an effort to raise money to buy bicycles for underprivileged youth in the annual BRAK (Bike Ride Around Kossuth) on Saturday, June 3.

The Rotary Club-sponsored event helped with the purchase of 20 bicycles last year. The hope is to have that many again this year.

The trip started at the Algona YMCA parking lot and continued through Oak Lake, Titonka, Wesley and back to Algona.

For more on this story, please see the June 8 issue of Kossuth County Advance.