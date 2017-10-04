Boys scouts band together to help hurricane victims

The Algona Boy Scout Troop 71 and Cub Scout Pack 29 banded together, joining forces with Boy Scout Troops in Texas and Florida to collect and distribute supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

It all started when Mandie Studer was browsing a 31 bags director’s page on Facebook and noticed the request of a fellow director in Seabrook, Texas, requesting help for her cub scouts who were gathering supplies for hurricane victims.

With her own boys in cub scouts, Studer wanted to lend a helping hand.

Coming up with the idea of driving supplies down to Texas to help with the relief effort, she approached the troop leaders Josh and Sarah Stone, attended a troop leader meeting and from there, the ball began rolling.

