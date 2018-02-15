Home / Home

A book for a birthday gift

Thu, 02/15/2018 - 8:35am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — The author of “Here’s To It” dictated his memoirs to his daughter for 14 ½ months.
“For his 91st birthday, a one and a half years ago, I said I had a proposal for a birthday present for you,” Jennifer Jewett Dilley said on Sunday, Feb. 4, during a book signing event at the Train Wreck Winery. “Why don’t we write a story about your life because he has a fascinating life and stands on such big ancestral shoulders. He agreed.”
The duo started on Labor Day 2016 and completed the project in 2017. It was published in December.
Gerald A. Jewett, Jr., who lives in Des Moines, is the great-grandson of Ambrose Call, a significant figure in Algona history. The book is about Jewett’s life, but Dilley also weaved some Algona history, Call and Jewett history into the book.
 

For more on this story, please see the Feb. 15 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

