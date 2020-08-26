Home / Home
Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark McGregor and his K-9, Yoshi were first overall in a law enforcement competition in Waterloo recently. Alan Van Ormer photo

The bond between a German Shepherd and an officer

Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:45am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Most times when Kossuth County residents see Deputy Mark McGregor and his K-9 Yoshi on their trail, it’s time to run. Recently, the duo used their techniques for fun rather than to catch a criminal and/or find narcotics.

The duo participated with other dogs in a law enforcement seminar in Waterloo to receive their annual certification in patrol, narcotics and tracking. The seminar also consisted of a fun event in which Yoshi and other dogs could participate. Yoshi finished second among 30 dogs in a competition that demonstrated their sniffing techniques in a large arena. 

 

Get the full story about these two and Yoshi's future plans in the Aug. 27 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here