The bond between a German Shepherd and an officer

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Most times when Kossuth County residents see Deputy Mark McGregor and his K-9 Yoshi on their trail, it’s time to run. Recently, the duo used their techniques for fun rather than to catch a criminal and/or find narcotics.

The duo participated with other dogs in a law enforcement seminar in Waterloo to receive their annual certification in patrol, narcotics and tracking. The seminar also consisted of a fun event in which Yoshi and other dogs could participate. Yoshi finished second among 30 dogs in a competition that demonstrated their sniffing techniques in a large arena.

Get the full story about these two and Yoshi's future plans in the Aug. 27 Kossuth County Advance.