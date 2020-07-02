Bomgaars purchases Kmart building in Algona

Thursday, July 2, 2020:

ALGONA – Bomgaars will be expanding its inventory to the Kmart building in Algona.

Bomgaars CEO Tory Wingert said the goal is to move the store from its current location on Highway 18 to the Kmart facility by October. “Algona is a good market for us. We need more space. It (the current building) is too small for our product mix and what we want to do,” he said. “When Kmarts have been closing throughout the Midwest we have bought eight to 10 of them already. We have been watching this one.”

When Kmart closed in February, Wingert said “we started discussion with the owner. We were able to put a deal together.”

The current building is 28,000-square-feet. The new location will be 99,000-square-feet. “This store will have our largest assortment of products,” Wingert said. “It will add a significant amount of inventory.”

Wingert said moving to the Kmart location will provide a broader base for clothing apparel, tools, pet and animal items, houseware, consumer goods and potentially project lumber. “It will be our largest store in the whole chain,” he said.

Bomgaars has 94 stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho.

“This is a nice regional hub that serves a lot of small ag communities. This store will bring people to town and keep people from leaving because we’re to have a lot more than we have today. The store already performs well for us,” Wingert said. “We’re just excited to reinvest. We’ve been in that market for 15 years. We’re tickled to get a building that we can expand our product assortment and serve even more people in this region.”