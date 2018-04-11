Home / Home

Bolton & Menk comes to Algona

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:07am admin1
By: 
Alan VanOrmer

ALGONA — On March 1, Bolton & Menk Inc. opened its 18th office location in Algona.

“With the success of our five other Iowa locations, we continue to expand our service areas,” said Wes Brown, principal engineer for the firm. “We did some work on Main Street and are developing relationships with other communities in the area. We see an opportunity for municipal needs in and around Algona.”

Bolton & Menk is currently working on the Dodge Street project and more than 50 drainage projects in a six-county area, including Kossuth County.

 

For more on this story, please see the April 12th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

