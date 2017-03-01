Bizarre blizzard strikes region

Within a week, temperatures shifted from sunny 65 degrees to blustering snowy temperatures in the low twenties, culminating in an end-of-February snowstorm.

The snowstorm swept into the area on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23, producing the most snowfall on Friday and covering the area in almost 12 inches of snow. The storm affected the entire county and many regions within the Midwest.

Snow thunderstorms lit up the sky Thursday night as the snow began to blanket the region. By morning, a thick, heavy layer of snow covered the ground making it difficult for snow removal and travel.

Classes were canceled and numerous businesses closed shop for the day as the snow persisted and the wind picked up speed.

For more on this story, read the March 2 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.