Bishop Garrigan ready to reopen Aug. 24

ALGONA—The priority for Bishop Garrigan schools is to have students in the classroom when school opens on Aug. 24.

“We will take what measures we need to make sure that happens,” said Christie Peterson, principal for grades 3-12. “I have talked to high school students who want to be here full time. If it means wearing a mask during certain times, they will do what they need to do to keep their life, as they perceive, normal.”

Bishop Garrigan closed its doors in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The virus has impacted everyone locally and nationwide. It was such a shock for everybody at the time we shut down,” said Lynn Miller, president of Bishop Garrigan schools.

