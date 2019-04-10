Bishop Garrigan Gala

When Bishop Garrigan Schools President Lynn Miller opened the 30th annual Gala, he mentioned that it was okay to leave the cell phones on during the evening. The reason — it was the first time the Gala had used mobile bidding, and he wanted to make sure that the packed house in Friedmann Auditorium kept up on their bids.

“Mobile bidding increased the silent auction income by $1,000 this year,” said Bishop Garrigan Development Director Mindy Laubenthal. “It was a great experience for all users and everyone enjoyed new options.” The grand total for the evening was $370,000.

Read more in the April 11 Kossuth County Advance.