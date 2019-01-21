Bird counts and Northern Shrikes

The National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count has a long history. It was actually established in 1900 as a way for like-minded folks to come together at a natural time of gathering to inventory birds in an area.

Groups of people gather all over the country for their annual Christmas Bird Counts, and it has become more tradition than anything else for a lot of folks.

Read about the count in Kossuth County in the Jan. 17 Advance.