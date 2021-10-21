BGHS quiz bowl team finishes fourth

Bishop Garrigan hosted its 31st annual quiz bowl tournament Saturday, Oct. 16. After being held online last year, this was a live event for 2021, the first quiz bowl tournament of the year. Thirty teams from 14 different schools competed in the event. Fort Dodge St. Edmond won the tournament, but Bishop Garrigan was particularly successful as four different Golden Bear teams were among the top 16 that advanced to playoffs.

