BGHS presidents says school having great year

ALGONA—The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a Chamber Coffee at Bishop Garrigan High School on Friday, Feb. 19. The event was rescheduled from earlier in the month, when bad weather wiped it out during Catholic Schools Week.

Kim Thilges, president of the chamber Ambassadors, welcomed everyone and expressed “how nice it was to finally get back to something normal.”

Lynn Miller, Bishop Garrigan’s president, expressed appreciation to the community and businesses for their support of the school.

See the full story in the Feb. 25 Advance.