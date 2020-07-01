BGHS has its prom

Bishop Garrigan held its 2020 prom Saturday, June 27. It started with the grand march on the track. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, students were broken up into two groups with two sessions of prom. Students spent their session listening to music and playing after prom games such as minute to win it, cash cab, plinko and a few more. Bailey Meister, Kaylyn Meyers, Gracie Elsbecker and Cade Winkel get ready to play a game with cups. Submitted photos.

See more photos in the July 2 Advance.