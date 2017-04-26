Bertha Godfrey staff receive pies in the face

Whip cream bottles were pulled off the shelf and ran through the checkout, making their way to Bertha Godfrey Elementary School for a special event, concluding the Read a Million Minutes program on Friday, April 21.

Students rejoiced, as they saw pie tins being filled with whip cream for the impending creaming of their principal Stacy Mueller and custodian Billy Bradford.

As part of the Read A Million Minutes Program at the Algona elementary schools, Bertha Godfrey held a reading contest culminating in the opportunity for the top two readers in each kindergarten class to plant a pie in the face of either Mueller or Bradford.

