Benefit provides gift of hope
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 2:01pm admin1
Ostwald benefit July 6 in Bancroft
Alan Van Ormer
Krissy Ostwald may have melanoma, but she doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for her. She finally conceded to having a benefit as long as the organizers promised it wouldn't be a day of sorrow.
The benefit kicks off with an antique tractor ride at 9 a.m. and finishes at 11 p.m. with Fat City All Stars performing. The majority of the events will be at the city park and the Summit Center in Bancroft.
