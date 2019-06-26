Benefit provides gift of hope

Krissy Ostwald may have melanoma, but she doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for her. She finally conceded to having a benefit as long as the organizers promised it wouldn't be a day of sorrow.

The benefit kicks off with an antique tractor ride at 9 a.m. and finishes at 11 p.m. with Fat City All Stars performing. The majority of the events will be at the city park and the Summit Center in Bancroft.

Get all the details in the June 27 Kossuth County Advance.