A benefit to help with medical needs

LONE ROCK — It was almost four months ago when Kim Fischer was diagnosed with Stage 3 lymphoma. On Jan. 8, the community is rallying around Fischer to help her pay for her medical bills with a ‘Benefit for Kim Fischer’ event.

“This is all overwhelming,” said her son, Jarrod Fischer. “My mom has been on the ambulance for many years. She loves taking care of people. The ambulance wants to give something to her to help her out.”

The Lone Rock Fire and EMS is sponsoring the benefit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at the American Legion in Lone Rock. There will be freewill donations and a silent auction. In addition, French toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, cheesy potatoes and bars will be served.

Items on the silent auction include two, $100 Cabela’s gift cards, a 3-person day pass for pheasant hunting at Gene Hanna, various gift baskets, some wine baskets, multiple gift cards and Pizza Ranch buffets.

