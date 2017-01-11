Benefit has large turnout

LONE ROCK — More than 130 seats were set up in Lone Rock American Legion for Kim Fischer’s cancer benefit. For the first hour or so the seats were filled and people were hovering over tables along the walls to checking out the more than 100 silent auction items.

“It was a good turnout. There was a large crowd and a lot of volunteers,” said Jarrod Fischer, whose mother Kim, is battling Stage 3 Lymphoma. “Everybody in Lone Rock comes together. They help out.”

Aaron and Becky Hyatt came from Milford. Aaron is Kim’s younger brother. “It has been hard,” he said dealing with his sister’s cancer. “It is taking its toll. She is being so careful not to get anything that would make it worse. When a community comes together they can get things done.”

