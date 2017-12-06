Bell retires as recreation director

After 38 years of working as the City of Algona’s Director of Recreation, Peg Bell has laid down her clipboard for the last time, officially retiring on Friday, Dec. 1 from the city of Algona.

“It is a wonderful feeling and a little strange as well because for 38 years I ran nonstop,” remarked Bell on her retirement.

Family, friends and Algona community members gathered together on a sunny Friday afternoon at the Algona Fire Hall to wish Bell good luck in her future endeavors. A constant stream of people filled the hall from 2 – 4 p.m., chatting with Bell, each other and enjoying some sweet refreshments.

