Bears get a Blast from the Past: 2017 BGHS Homecoming

Students at Bishop Garrigan High School experienced a “Blast from the Past” last week as they celebrated homecoming week with games, a coronation and general festivities.

Sunday, Sept. 17 kicked off the week with a volleyball tournament at Garrigan, ushering in a week of cross-country meets, football games and volleyball tournaments and matches, culminating with the homecoming football game against Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union Royals on Friday night.

The Bears flashed back in time with Hippie Day, Garrigan Throwback Day and 80s/90s Day before they came back to the present with Class Color Day and Black and Gold Day.

