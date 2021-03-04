Baxter: 'Leftist curriculum' real reason for education savings account push
ALGONA—Proposed education savings accounts (ESAs) and the subsequent shift of property tax dollars potentially to private education outlets drew passionate comments during a legislative forum Saturday morning, Feb. 27, at Algona City Hall.
First-term 7th District Rep. Henry Stone, a Republican from Forest City who sits on the House Education Committee that is handling the ESA proposal, said, “The ESA portion only affects the bottom 5 percent of schools here in Iowa – the 34 failing schools in Iowa. The other 95 percent of schools in Iowa – no affect whatsoever.” He added, “North Iowa has none.”
But Rep. Terry Baxter said "leftist curriculum" is a driving force behind the legislation.
