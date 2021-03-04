Home / Home

Baxter: 'Leftist curriculum' real reason for education savings account push

Thu, 03/04/2021 - 8:08am admin1
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Proposed education savings accounts (ESAs) and the subsequent shift of property tax dollars potentially to private education outlets drew passionate comments during a legislative forum Saturday morning, Feb. 27, at Algona City Hall.

First-term 7th District Rep. Henry Stone, a Republican from Forest City who sits on the House Education Committee that is handling the ESA proposal, said, “The ESA portion only affects the bottom 5 percent of schools here in Iowa – the 34 failing schools in Iowa. The other 95 percent of schools in Iowa – no affect whatsoever.” He added, “North Iowa has none.”

But Rep. Terry Baxter said  "leftist curriculum" is a driving force behind the legislation.

 

