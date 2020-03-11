Battling doctor burnout
By:
Alan Van Ormer
In an effort to serve patients in the most influential manner and also alleviate physician burnout, Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) has implemented a new rotation for its call systyem for doctors and physician's assistants.
"We hope it preserves our careers," said Dr. Brent Owen, physician chief of staff. "We had talked about how to best utilize our doctors and physician's assistants."
Read the complete story in the March 12 Kossuth County Advance.