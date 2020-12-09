Home / Home

Battling COVID, stress on the farm

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:51am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

The holidays are upon us and the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in the farming community across Kossuth County.

“I am concerned about people growing tired and losing hope,” said Brenda Schmitt, family finance field specialist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “I am concerned people pause their life waiting for normal to return instead of adapting and figuring out a new way to thrive.”

 

Get the full story in the Dec. 10 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here