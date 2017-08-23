Baton Twirling Unlimited going back to its roots

Driven by an inner love of twirling, Janet Berte has transformed her favorite childhood pastime into a teaching opportunity and business for 30 years.

This milestone is accompanied by a few changes in Berte’s business. Formally known as Janet’s School of Baton and Dance, Berte will teach under a new name, Baton Twirling Unlimited.

“I decided to change the name this summer,” said Berte. The reasoning behind the name change is twofold, one is to remove herself from the name if she ever retires and the second is to emphasize a difference in focus.

Formally, the studio worked on twirling and dancing, now, Berte wants to regain her original focus on twirling.

“We are not going to do as much of the dance. We will still do some of the dance but concentrate more on twirling. Baton will fall somewhat under ballet with a baton.”

