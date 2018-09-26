The Bands come marching in

Local bands are preparing for the 70 th Annual Algona Band Day Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event includes an afternoon parade and an evening field competition. The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce and the Algona High School host the festival. The parade starts at 1 p.m. on State Street and the field competition begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Algona high school football field.

