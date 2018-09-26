Home / Home

The Bands come marching in

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 2:54pm admin1
Algona's 70th Annual Band Day Festival
By: 
Nathan Moore

Local bands are preparing for the 70th Annual Algona Band Day Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event includes an afternoon parade and an evening field competition. The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce and the Algona High School host the festival. The parade starts at 1 p.m. on State Street and the field competition begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Algona high school football field.

