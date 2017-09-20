Strike up the band and make way for the Band Day Grand Marshals, Kirk and Julie Hayes, with a special appearance by the Honorary Grand Marshal Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The longstanding, 69th annual Band Day Festival will commence on Saturday, Sept. 30 with the Grand Marshals leading the way down State Street before numerous bands and floats.

Kirk and Julie are not unfamiliar to the festival, marching in the parade as members of the Algona High School band in 1951 – 1954.

For more on this article, please see the Sept. 21 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.