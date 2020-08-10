Band Day Canceled for 2020

ALGONA – The 72nd annual Band Days has been cancelled due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event would have been held on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory and Algona Community School District Superintendent made the joint decision after Monday’s noon Algona Rotary Club meeting.

The chamber is in charge of the parade. The high school is in charge of the event.

“It is all what is safe and what is acceptable for the current situation,” Mallory said. “For that reason we have cancelled the 72nd annual Band Day festival.”

Carter added, “We talked a lot about it. It is a really tough decision. It is such a fabulous event for the community, for our kids and all who participated as schools. Our ability to house that number of schools and their teams is not something we can safely do at this time."

