Bancroft, Swea City make pitches to become EMS hub

Bancroft and Swea City representatives made pitches Feb. 11 to the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors as to why their respective communities shold be chosen as the northern hub of a countywide Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Algona is assumed to be the southern hub for the system. The board of supervisors has not made a determination on how a countywide EMS would be implemented.

