Bancroft borrows money for street improvements

Bancroft will borrow $600,000 for street and storm work on Portland and Morehouse streets this summer. The city council approved borrowing at its May meeting.

“We already have a note out there,” said Crysti Neuman, Bancroft city director. “The total note will increase to $1.5 million for streets.” Neuman said five years ago, the city borrowed an estimated $1.3 million for earlier street projects. The city has paid approximately $500,000 over a five-year period to knock the note down to $880,000.

