Bancroft on board with affiliation agreement

All the communities in Kossuth County are now part of the countywide EMS system. Bancroft is the last to join.

“Bancroft had talked about not wanting to be part of the EMS association for various reasons,” said supervisor chair Jack Plathe, after an EMS countywide association update during the April 21 board meeting. “Phil Albers (countywide EMS administrator) talked to them. They had several questions Phil was able to answer them for them. After answering those questions, they were satisfied with the answers and signed the (affiliation) agreement,” he said. “That has been cleared up now. Everyone is involved and engaged now.”

