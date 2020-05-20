Back to School?
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:20pm admin1
ACSD studies options for fall classes
By:
Alan Van Ormer
Work continues to develop a return-to-learn plan for the Algona Community School District (ACSD). It is due to the Iowa Department of Education July 1.
“This somewhat changes the way we teach kids. I think education will have some things that are different,” said Joe Carter, ACSD superintendent. “I think we’re going to realize different, effective ways to reach students.”
