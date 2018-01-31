Back to polls for North Kossuth School District PPEL vote

SWEA CITY — Voters in the North Kossuth School District are heading back to the polls to decide on a new voter-approved PPEL.

The vote is slated for Feb. 6, noon to 8 p.m., in three different locations: Ledyard Community Building, Bancroft City Hall and Swea City Library Meeting Room.

In September, the voters rejected passage of the voted physical plant and equipment (PPEL) levy. The vote failed 119-98.

The school district already has in place a board-approved PPEL that is 33 cents per 1,000 valuations.

