Bacha is new assistant police chief; ambulance purchase, sewer rates addressed by Algona Council
Thu, 10/07/2021 - 1:33pm admin1
By:
Brad Hicks
ALGONA—Marc Bacha has been named the Algona Police Department’s new assistant chief and began those duties Sunday, Oct. 3. The promotion was announced at Monday evening’s regular city council meeting by Chief Bo Miller. In other business, the ouncil started work on raising sewer rates and purchased a new ambulance. Many other actions were taken. See the Oct. 7 edition for a full report on the meeting.