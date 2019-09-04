Home / Home

Award-winning food vendor

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 4:06pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

Shon Bruellman was happy merely to be accepted as a food vendor to the Iowa State Fair. Winning Best in Show for all food vendors at the 2019 event – that feeling was beyond happiness.

The story for Bruellman, a West Bend native, starts a decade ago. He won a contest with the Iowa Egg Council and the American Heart Association. He explained that led to the Iowa Egg Council distributing "a few hudred thousand recipe cards" with his recipe on them.

Read the whole story in the Sept. 5 Kossuth County Advance.

