Auxiliary volunteers side-by-side with hospital and clinic employees

Wed, 10/02/2019 - 4:47pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — Volunteers in the Kossuth Regional Health Center Auxiliary have done what they can to provide services in a variety of ways.

Pam Wymore, who has been a volunteer since 1974, said the auxiliary is a group to volunteer with because it supports a major functioning facility in our community. “Try to imagine Algona or Kossuth County without a hospital?” she said. “That’s part of it. We are supporting the next generation actually.”

