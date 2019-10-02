Auxiliary volunteers side-by-side with hospital and clinic employees

ALGONA — Volunteers in the Kossuth Regional Health Center Auxiliary have done what they can to provide services in a variety of ways.

Pam Wymore, who has been a volunteer since 1974, said the auxiliary is a group to volunteer with because it supports a major functioning facility in our community. “Try to imagine Algona or Kossuth County without a hospital?” she said. “That’s part of it. We are supporting the next generation actually.”