Autumnfest Craft Show draws 100 vendors

ALGONA—If you are looking for a large selection of quality handcrafted items, the Algona Autumnfest Craft and Vendor Show will be the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One hundred booths featuring crafts and vendors will be set-up in three locations, Algona High School, Bishop Garrigan High School and the Columbia Events Center. In addition to the vendors, lunch will be served at all three locations in addition to a bake sale. Drawings for Algona Bucks will also be held at all the locations.

The show, sponsored by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, is held the fourth Saturday of October each year and consistently has an attendance of anywhere from 2,250 to 2,500 people. A shuttle bus service will be operating among all three locations.

See the full story and meet a local family that will be a vendor at the show in the Oct. 14 Advance.