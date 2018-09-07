Authorities accuse Livermore man of murder

A Livermore man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a death in Lu Verne Tuesday, Aug. 28.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff office, 60-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Winters, of Livermore, has been charged with first degree murder, a Class A Felony.

The deceased was reported as 54-year-old Randy Merle Page of Lu Verne.

According to the report, Winters is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

The cause of death is yet to be determined by autopsy.

For more on this story, please see the September 6th issue of the Kossuth County Advance