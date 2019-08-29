Auditor walks out of meeting

Kossuth County Auditor and Board of Supervisors Secretary Amber Garman walked out of the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Aug. 27. Garman felt that she had been unfairly attacked during the public discussion by Wesley resident Mandie Studer, due to Studer's claim that Garman had not publicly posted the agenda for the meeting 24 hours in advance.

Garman walked out during a discussion on live broadcasting the board of supervisors meetings, which the supervisors voted against, with the exception of Supervisor Kyle Stecker. Stecker has begun streaming the board meetings online via live streams. Garman was upset that the dispute with Studer was broadcast and demanded it be stopped.

Read the complete story in the Aug. 29 Kossuth County Advance.