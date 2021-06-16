Athletic funds took hit in 2020

ALGONA—At it’s meeting Monday night, the Algona School Board dealt with athletic funding, which was negatively impacted this year by COVID-19.

The board approved to transfer $13,811.98 from the general fund for athletic equipment. That amount is what was spent on protective and safety equipment during the 2020-21 school year. Iowa Code allows school districts to transfer funds from the general fund to the student activity fund with board resolution to do so. Carter said it has been a very difficult year for the student activity fund. All revenue from 2020 spring track, baseball and softball was lost. There was limited revenue in all sports during the 2020-2021 school year.

