Assessment prescribes changes

The Algona Downtown Assessment, a document put together by the Iowa Downtown Resource Center, was presented to the Algona City Council last week.

According to the document, the purpose of the assessment is to "raise awareness, educate, make recommendations and encourage the local community." It went on to state, "This assessment and recommendations should serve as a call to action and provide the community with current information to formulate strategies necessary to address the very serious issue of saving or improving the downtown for future generations."

Get all the details in the July 11 Advance.