Assessing the future
Wed, 05/01/2019 - 4:38pm admin1
Team helps Algona review its downtown
By:
Alan Van Ormer
Three days of downtown assessment discussions with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) show the various elements of the community are trying to get to the same destination, just in different ways.
Five members associated with IEDA performed advance research, took an online survey, completed walking and drivig tours, met with a steering committee and held a public meeting.
