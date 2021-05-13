Artists display talent at senior center

ALGONA—The Algona Senior Center and the Stinson Prairie Arts Council teamed up to hold an exhibit of local artist at the Senior Center May 5, 6 and 7. Wednesday morning the Senior Center hosted a coffee and people were able to meet the artists and purchase pieces they had for sale. Thursday morning held an art class given by Anne Kohlhaas. Door prizes were also given that were donated by businesses and individuals.

See the full report and photos in the May 13 Advance.