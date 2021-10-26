Artists discuss works at SPAC Art Show

ALGONA—After an unwanted break from art exhibits due to COVID, the Kossuth County artist were happy to be able to exhibit and share their work with the public again at a reception on Thursday, Oct. 21. The exhibit will stay up at the Algona Publishing office through Dec. 4. Anyone can view the exhibit from 9 - 4, Monday through Friday. Much of the art pieces are for sale and would make the perfect gift this Christmas or for any other occasion. Many of the artists will also do commission pieces if there is something special you want.

